Maha: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, activists from Nashik join Shinde-led faction

Several leaders and activists of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction from Malegaon and Nashik on Sunday joined the party fold led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As per a release issued by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) party, Shinde welcomed the leaders and activists from Shiv Sena (UBT) into the fold during a function held at Anand Ashram here.

Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse, the party's state coordinator and former mayor Naresh Mhsake and district chief Ajay Boraste were present at the programme.

''As activists have joined the party with full faith in us, the problems of Nashik district will now be resolved by the state government, which is committed to the development of the state and its citizens,'' the chief minister said on the occasion.

