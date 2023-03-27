Left Menu

Centre developing 60 jetties along Ganga between Varanasi and Haldia: Minister

The Centre is developing 60 jetties on the banks of Ganga between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal, Union MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said.Inaugurating four such jetties on both sides of the river at Nadias Kalyani and Tribeny in Hooghly district of West Bengal, he said on Sunday the Centre was also developing 118 waterways in the country.The 118 new waterways will reduce distance, lower transportation costs and benefit small traders, daily passengers and students.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 27-03-2023 09:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 09:12 IST
The Centre is developing 60 jetties on the banks of Ganga between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal, Union MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said.

Inaugurating four such jetties on both sides of the river at Nadia's Kalyani and Tribeny in Hooghly district of West Bengal, he said on Sunday the Centre was also developing 118 waterways in the country.

''The 118 new waterways will reduce distance, lower transportation costs and benefit small traders, daily passengers and students. It will strengthen the economy,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussing on the infrastructure development of the country which has been neglected for a long, he said.

''We want the cooperation of the West Bengal government for infrastructure development as the state needs it,'' he said.

Thakur said the four jetties he inaugurated were built at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

He also initiated various development along the Ichamati river -- National Waterway 44, in the North 24 Parganas district. The works will be undertaken across 24 km along the river, from Berigopalpore to Taranipore.

