Gujarat: 6 farm labourers killed in road accident in Bhavnagar district

The vehicle was heading towards Bhavnagar city after loading green fodder from a village in neighbouring Botad district, he said, adding 14 farm labourers were sitting on the stacked animal food.When the mini-truck reached near Mevasa village of Vallabhipur, one of its front tyres burst.

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least six farm labourers were killed and eight others injured after the mini-truck they were travelling in turned turtle in Vallabhipur taluka of Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Thursday, said police. The deceased included two women.

A preliminary probe revealed the mini-truck carrying cattle fodder toppled on the roadside following a tyre burst, said police sub-inspector of Vallabhipur P D Zala.

The vehicle was heading towards Bhavnagar city after loading green fodder from a village in neighbouring Botad district, he said, adding 14 farm labourers were sitting on the stacked animal food.

''When the mini-truck reached near Mevasa village of Vallabhipur, one of its front tyres burst. As the driver lost control, the vehicle went down the road and turned turtle,'' said the police officer.

''While six labourers, including two women, died on the spot, eight others were rescued and referred to a nearby hospital by local residents and police personnel as they had suffered injuries,'' said Zala.

