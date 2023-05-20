Left Menu

Amit Shah on two-day Gujarat visit; to inaugurate and lay foundation of various projects

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 09:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from Saturday, during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects and attend programmes in Devbhumi Dwarka, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, officials said.

On Saturday, Shah will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

NACP, the country's first national academy to train police forces in effectively safeguarding the shoreline, started functioning in 2018 from the campus of the Gujarat Fisheries Research Centre.

The NACP was set up to provide intensive and high-level training to the marine police of nine coastal states, five Union Territories as well as the Central Police Forces, the Border Security Force (BSF) Gujarat Frontier said in a release.

Shah will also e-inaugurate five coastal outposts, which are among 18 such outposts being constructed at a cost of Rs 164 crore between Medi and Jakhau in Kutch district, it said.

In Gandhinagar, the Union minister will attend four programmes on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, Shah will attend an event where he will distribute sports materials to children of a primary school in Borij village, officials said.

He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various developmental projects of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and also attend a cricket match organised in Gandhinagar (North) Assembly seat.

On Sunday, Shah will commission 320 buses of the state road transport corporation and inaugurate a modern organic testing laboratory of Amulfed Dairy in Gandhinagar.

On the second day of his visit, he will inaugurate a national convention of the Modi community in Ahmedabad. He will also inaugurate a gymnasium and library in Naranpura ward of the city and a redeveloped lake at Chharodi village in Ahmedabad, they said.

