Road caves in at metro excavation site in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi

A portion of an internal road moving towards Maidangarhi from IGNOU collapsed during the excavation work being done as part of the construction work of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Delhi Metros Phase 4.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A portion of a road caved in Saturday morning near a metro construction site in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said.

The stretch of road is undergoing deep excavation work for the metro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said, adding, no one was reported hurt in the incident.

Delhi Metro said the cave-in happened at its site Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor site. ''A portion of an internal road moving towards Maidangarhi from IGNOU has collapsed during the excavation work being done as part of the construction work of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase 4. ''There hasn't been any injury to any worker or damage to any property nearby. The area has been suitably barricaded and necessary restoration work has been started,'' DMRC said in a statement.

''The existing traffic on this road is mild and the movement of vehicles has been diverted through the adjacent internal roads of the area,'' it added.

Visuals circulated on social media showed the caved-in portion of the road, which was covered and barred for people to enter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

