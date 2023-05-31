Norwegian envoy calls on Rijiju, discusses ocean research

Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday discussed avenues in the field of ocean research with Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund.

Frydenlund called on Rijiju at the Earth Sciences Ministry at Prithvi Bhawan here.

''We discussed deeper cooperation between India and Norway in the field of marine pollution, ocean management, green maritime and ocean research to further promote blue economies while cutting emissions and protecting the ocean,'' Rijiju said on Twitter.

Frydenlund said he called on Rijiju to congratulate him on taking on the important post of Minister of Earth Sciences.

''Norway and India are top-tier partners in the Blue Economy and Polar Research. Inspired to hear the Minister's ambitions,'' the Norwegian envoy said on Twitter.

India currently has a research station, Himadri, in Ny-Alesund, Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago, where scientists are usually present for 180 days.

It also plans to procure an ice-breaker research vessel that can navigate the region.

Arctic weather influences the Indian monsoon and hence has been of interest to the country's researchers for decades. The Indian research station in Svalbard was inaugurated in 2008.

