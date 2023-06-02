Left Menu

Govt land in Mumbai will be freed of encroachment: minister Lodha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 17:26 IST
Mumbai suburban district's guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday said encroachment on government land throughout the city will be removed.

As much as 1,000 sq meter of land was cleared of encroachment in Malwani area recently, he told reporters here.

''The cleared land will be used for Indian sports. If government land has been encroached upon, bulldozers will be used,'' he said.

