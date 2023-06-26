German business sentiment falls further in June

German business morale worsened for the second consecutive month in June, a survey showed on Monday, indicating that Europe's largest economy faces an uphill battle to shake off recession.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 88.5 following a reading of 91.5 in May. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted a fall to 90.7 in June.

