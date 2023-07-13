Left Menu

Red Fort closed for visitors till July 14 due to flood-like situation in Delhi

The Red Fort was closed for visitors for the second half of Thursday and will remain shut on July 14 in view of the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, Archaeological Survey of India ASI officials said on Thursday.After breaching the danger mark on Monday, waters from the raging Yamuna spilled onto the roads of the national capital, inundating several areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 19:55 IST
The Red Fort was closed for visitors for the second half of Thursday and will remain shut on July 14 in view of the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials said on Thursday.

After breaching the danger mark on Monday, waters from the raging Yamuna spilled onto the roads of the national capital, inundating several areas. The Yamuna waters also reached the walls of the Mughal-era Red Fort, a UNESCO world heritage site, and people were seen navigating through waist-deep and in some places neck-high water. Severe waterlogging was also reported in Rajghat and Purana Qila areas. ''ln exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, hereby direct that the Red Fort, Delhi, shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from the second half of July 13 to July 14, 2023, due to heavy monsoon and rainfall,'' stated an ASI order on Thursday.

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, the celebrated fort is located near the Yamuna river in old Delhi.

