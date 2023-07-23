Maha: 22 deaths in Thane, 13 in Palghar since start of monsoon, say officials

Twenty-two persons have died in Thane and 13 in Palghar district in rain-related incidents since the start of monsoon this year, officials said on Sunday.

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare gave the information about deaths in his district after chairing a review meeting on Saturday.

He said 300 persons are lodged in shelters in the district.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been station in Kalyan since the region is flood-prone, he said.

Palghar District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI 13 persons have died since monsoon began.

He also said 399 houses have been partially damaged, while 79 people had to be shifted to a shelter in Vasai.

''An NDRF team is stationed in Vasai area of the district to tackle monsoon-related emergencies,'' Kadam said.

While, two animals have been electrocuted in Palghar, a total of four animals have perished in floods in Thane during this period, officials said.

