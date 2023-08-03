Maharashtra: Foundation stone of new Manora MLA hostel laid
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was not present at the event.Maharashtra has 288 MLAs and 78 MLCs.The hostel complex will be spread over 13,429.17 sq mt and constructed with 5.4 Floor Space Index, officials said.It will have two towers having 40 and 28 floors, respectively.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the redeveloped Manora MLA hostel at Nariman point in South Mumbai. The complex, to be constructed in place of the old Manora MLA hostel, will comprise 338 accommodation units of 1,000 sq ft each for the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) besides a parking facility for 809 vehicles. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was not present at the event.
The hostel complex will be spread over 13,429.17 sq mt and constructed with 5.4 Floor Space Index, officials said.
It will have two towers having 40 and 28 floors, respectively.
