Water Action Agenda takes shape in Stockholm flowing on from landmark conference
UN News | Updated: 22-08-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 03:52 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Anti-constitutional, anti-federalism, anti-democratic bill": Priyanka Chaturvedi on GNCTD Bill
Azad bats for early Assembly polls in J&K, says denying people democratic right unconstitutional
"Dynastic politics is inherently undemocratic...," Ravi Shankar Prasad on 'Parivarvad'
Florida's DeSantis replaces elected Democratic prosecutor
Florida's DeSantis replaces elected Democratic prosecutor