From Death Valley to the Swiss Alps, extreme weather records hit new heights
UN News | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:54 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labour practices
UPDATE 1-Norway approves LNG plant electrification to cut CO2 emissions
Norway approves LNG plant electrification to cut CO2 emissions
Meta Platforms seeks to stop privacy breach fine in Norway
Norway approves LNG plant electrification to cut CO2 emissions