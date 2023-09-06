Left Menu

Remnants of Typhoon Haikui cause floods in southeastern China

Intense rain from the remnants of Typhoon Haikui lashed southeastern China early on Wednesday, causing flooding and forcing cities in Fujian province to halt subways, shut schools and evacuate residents. The rainfall overnight broke 12-year-old records in Fuzhou city, meteorologists said, triggering official warnings that 49 reservoirs had exceeded the flood limit levels.

Intense rain from the remnants of Typhoon Haikui lashed southeastern China early on Wednesday, causing flooding and forcing cities in Fujian province to halt subways, shut schools and evacuate residents.

The rainfall overnight broke 12-year-old records in Fuzhou city, meteorologists said, triggering official warnings that 49 reservoirs had exceeded the flood limit levels. The precipitation was heavier than the impact of Typhoon Doksuri, which ripped through Fujian in late July causing floods and $2 billion in direct economic losses, state media reported.

Fuzhou closed subway lines and suspended trains while schools were shut for a second day. More than 36,000 people were evacuated from their homes. Elsewhere in Fujian, six other cities including Putian and Quanzhou were flagged at risk of flash floods and landslides. The provincial government ordered local authorities to be ready to evacuate people from areas likely to be hardest hit.

The rains are expected to continue in the central and southern parts of Fujian until Friday. Typhoon Haikui lost strength after making landfall in Fujian early on Tuesday and was downgraded to a tropical storm.

