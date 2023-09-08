Left Menu

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold talks on diversifying India-Bangladesh cooperation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 20:03 IST
A day before the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on diversifying bilateral cooperation and discussed issues such as connectivity and commercial linkages.

In a post on his second bilateral of the day after holding talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Modi said he had ''productive deliberations'' with PM Sheikh Hasina.

''The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more,'' Modi said.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, ''PM @narendramodi had productive talks with PM Sheikh Hasina on diversifying the India-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation. They agreed to strengthen ties in a host of sectors including connectivity, culture as well as people-to-people ties.'' Modi is scheduled to hold about 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days.

''I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation,'' Prime Minister Modi earlier said.

The meeting between Modi and Hasina comes a day before the G20 meeting.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.

In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

