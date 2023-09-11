Powerful storm left 150 dead in Libya's Derna city- Red Crescent in Benghazi
A powerful storm and floods in eastern Libya has left at least 150 people dead in Derna city and the toll could rise to 250, the head of the Red Crescent in Benghazi Kais Fhakeri told Reuters on Monday. “We recorded at least 150 deaths after the collapse of buildings.
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:24 IST
- Country:
- Libya
A powerful storm and floods in eastern Libya has left at least 150 people dead in Derna city and the toll could rise to 250, the head of the Red Crescent in Benghazi Kais Fhakeri told Reuters on Monday.
"We recorded at least 150 deaths after the collapse of buildings. We expect death toll to rise to 250. The situation is very catastrophic," Fhakeri said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Derna
- Libya
- Benghazi Kais Fhakeri
- Fhakeri
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Alnylam to appeal ruling on patents related to Moderna's COVID vaccines; Far from fighting, doctor strikes aggravate healthcare collapse in Port Sudan and more
Libyan city of Derna is declared a disaster zone after devastating flooding. Dozens are feared dead
Moderna says updated COVID vaccine is effective against newer variant
Moderna says updated COVID vaccine is effective against newer variant
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna, Immatics to work jointly on cancer vaccines and more