Samhi Hotels garners Rs 617 crore from anchor investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:07 IST
Samhi Hotels on Wednesday said it has mopped up Rs 616.54 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The company has allocated 4,89,32,143 equity shares to 35 entities at an average price of Rs 126 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Tata MF, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Singapore Government, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Societe Generale, Segantii India Mauritius, D E Shaw Valence International (SPV) LLC, Lion Global Asia Pacific Fund and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd are among the anchor investors.

On Monday, the Gurugram-based Samhi Hotels' fixed the price band for its Rs 1,370 crore-primary share sale that opens on Thursday at Rs 119-126 per share.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,200 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.35 crore shares.

In a pre-IPO placement, external investor Blue Chandra had sold 10.32 million shares or 8.4 per cent of its stake to renowned investor Madhusudan Kela's wife Madhuri Kela, along with Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund and TIMF Holdings, for a total consideration of Rs 130 crore.

JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Samhi acquires/builds primary hotels and thereafter renovates, rebrands and rerates the property and runs it. In 13 years into business, it has added 369 keys in FY23 to become the third largest hotel owner by number of keys, taking the total number of keys to 4,800 across 31 operating hotels, which include its latest acquisition of ACIC last month.

It has land to build a 350-key hotel in MIDC, Navi Mumbai.

