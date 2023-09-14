Left Menu

A crane has collapsed at a China bridge construction project, killing 6 people

  • Country:
  • China

A tower crane collapsed at a bridge construction project in southwest China, killing six people and injuring five others, authorities said.

The collapse happened Wednesday in Jianyang city during work to build an expressway bridge over the Tuo River, the city's transportation bureau said in a short statement posted on its social media account.

Jianyang is in Sichuan province near Chengdu, the provincial capital. An investigation into the cause of the collapse was underway.

