Left Menu

Eyeing Rs 2.5 lakh crore investments during Uttarakhand Global Investors' Summit: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the state was eyeing Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments during the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit to be held here in December. Dhami said the Uttarakhand government was implementing special policies for encouraging investments in the state and was also looking at attractive financial incentives to promote investment in various sectors of the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:08 IST
Eyeing Rs 2.5 lakh crore investments during Uttarakhand Global Investors' Summit: Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the state was eyeing Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments during the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit to be held here in December. Dhami, addressing a curtain raiser event here, said he will participate in roadshows in London, Singapore, Taiwan, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in September-October to attract investors to the state. The Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on December 8-9. Dhami said the Uttarakhand government was implementing special policies for encouraging investments in the state and was also looking at attractive financial incentives to promote investment in various sectors of the state. The Chief Minister said at present a land bank of about 6,000 acres is available in Uttarakhand for setting up industries in various sectors. There has been continuous improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the state.

Direct air service is available from the Dehradun Airport to various cities, he said, adding that the Dehradun and Pantnagar airport were also being expanded.

As part of the development and upgrade of the railway network, construction work of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line is in progress, the chief minister said.

Construction work of an all-weather road to facilitate the Char-Dham Yatra was also in progress, he said.

Dhami said Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd, E-Kuber and ITC have signed Memoranda of Understanding to invest up to Rs 7,500 crore in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023