Left Menu

Australia declares El Nino as spring heatwave sparks bushfire concerns

Australia on Tuesday declared an El Nino weather pattern was underway as the country's southeast sweltered in an intense spring heat wave that raised the risks of bushfires and prompted authorities to issue a total fire ban for Sydney.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 11:05 IST
Australia declares El Nino as spring heatwave sparks bushfire concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Australia on Tuesday declared an El Nino weather pattern was underway as the country's southeast sweltered in an intense spring heat wave that raised the risks of bushfires and prompted authorities to issue a total fire ban for Sydney. Australia had held off declaring an El Nino but has been bracing for a warm and dry southern hemisphere spring and summer in 2023, after three years of heavy rains and frequent flooding. The anticipated dry weather could hit wheat production in Australia, one of the world's top exporters, with winter wheat harvesting set to start in November.

"We are already seeing extreme conditions in some parts of the continent, particularly in the duration of heat. We've had an extended period of warm and dry weather to start spring," the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Karl Braganza told reporters. Australia's last two fire seasons have been quiet compared to the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" bushfires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center (NOAA) declared an El Nino event in June. The BoM uses different, slightly stricter metrics for declaring El Nino. The BOM's declaration of an El Nino, typically associated with extreme weather events from wildfires to cyclones and droughts, comes in the middle of a five-day burst of uncommon spring heat in parts of the country. The heatwave is forecast to last until Wednesday, pushing temperatures well above the September average.

Several regions have been given high fire danger ratings as authorities warned high winds could whip up bushfires and urged residents to minimise fire risks at their houses. More than 500 firefighters and emergency personnel are trying to tame 61 fires across New South Wales state as of Tuesday morning, with 13 not yet contained, authorities said.

Twenty-one schools in New South Wales, mostly in the state's south, have been closed. Fire danger ratings in the south coast have been raised to 'catastrophic' due to stronger-than-expected winds. "Its the biggest risk we've faced since the 2019-20 fire season," New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers told Sky News.

Sydney is set to post five consecutive daytime maximum temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 F) in September, a record, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Temperatures could reach 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 F) in Sydney on Tuesday, just shy of the September record of 34.6 degrees Celsius (94.28 F) in 1965. But a cold front from Thursday will bring some relief to the heat, pushing temperatures down to the low 20s.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023