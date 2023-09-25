J’khand tribals celebrate 'Karam' festival with traditional fervour

People from Jharkhand's tribal community on Monday celebrated 'Karam', also known as 'Karma' festival, with traditional fervour.

One of the biggest festivals after Sarhul, the tribals worship the Karam tree on the occasion and pray to mother nature to ensure rich harvest in the kharif season. Also, sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers on the occasion.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took part in the Karam Mahotsav organized at the tribal hostel complex in Ranchi Women's College (science block) on Monday evening. He prayed for the development, happiness, prosperity and peace of the state by offering prayers according to traditional tribal rituals. Speaking on the occasion, Soren expressed concern over tempering with nature in the name of developments. ''Hills, mountains, rivers and other water bodies are being encroached. We are moving forward towards the development at the cost of nature, which is a big challenge not only for tribals but for all humans,'' the CM said.

He said, ''Now it is visible that tempering with nature is causing challenges like global warming.'' Soren said that tribals are worshipers of nature. Karam like festivals gives a message of protecting nature. Earlier, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan participated in Karam Mahotsav, organised by the department of Tribal and Regional Languages of Ranchi University.

''Karam, also known as Karma festival, reflects the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the country,'' the governor said.

Radhakrishnan said the festival depicts the deep and unbreakable relationship between nature and humans. ''Our tribal brothers and sisters are the true protectors of nature. They honour and respect nature and give a message of its protection to the world,'' he said.

The governor said that today the whole world is facing various environmental challenges due to global warming and in such a situation Karma Puja sets a better example for the whole world. On the occasion, tribals clean their houses and decorate them with flowers and leaves. In the evening, they worship the Karam tree, said Adivasi Jan Parishad president Prem Sahi Munda.

''The festival is celebrated for three different reasons. After the sowing season is over during Kharif, farmers expect good harvest. So, we worship the Karam tree praying for a good harvest. This is also important for brothers and sisters. Sisters fast and pray for the well being of heir brothers,'' he said. Munda said the third one is related to Karma. ''The festival is also known as Karma festival as it inspires people to do good deeds in life,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)