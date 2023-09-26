Kolkata airport gets 4 EV charging points

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has installed four electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the Kolkata airport.

The site selection for these charging stations underwent meticulous planning, prioritising convenience and accessibility for EV users who commute to the airport or nearby vicinity, Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd said in a statement.

''The installation of EV charging infrastructure in public parking areas not only enhances convenience for electric vehicle users but also signifies a steadfast commitment to environmental conservation,'' Kolkata airport director C Pattabhi said.

Tata Power has already made significant strides in Kolkata with over 50 public and semi-public charging points installed across the city. It solidifies its position as the largest EV charging point operator in India, boasting nearly 60 per cent market share, the statement said.

Tata Power's network comprises over 58,000 home chargers, 4,800 public and semi-public charging points, and 430 bus charging stations, spanning more than 420 cities across India, it said.

