Matter regarding declaration of Ram Setu as national monument sub judice: Govt

The matter regarding the declaration of Ram Setu as a national monument is sub judice, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

In his response, he also said, ''No other proposal for declaration of site submerged in seas to be of national importance is pending at present''.

He was asked whether there are requests for the declaration of sites located or submerged in seas in the country like Adam's Bridge as national monuments pending a decision with the government of India.

''The matter regarding the declaration of Ram Setu as a national monument is sub judice. No other proposal for declaration of site submerged in seas to be of national importance is pending at present,'' he said in his response.

The declaration of monuments and sites is done under section 4 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958. Central government issues a notification of its intention to declare any ancient monument to be of national importance by giving two months' notice, inviting views or objections from the public, Reddy said.

After considering the views or objections received during the period, the central government may declare the ancient monument to be of national importance by publishing a notification in the official gazette, he said.

There are 3,697 monuments and sites declared as of national importance under the AMASR Act, 1958 in the country.

In his response, he also shared the expenditure incurred on their maintenance during the last three years which stood at Rs 260.83 crore (in 2020-21), Rs 269.57 crore (in 2021-22) and Rs 391.93 crore (in 2022-23).

