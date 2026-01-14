Epic Turnaround: Basavareddy's Comeback Against Ofner
Sebastian Ofner's early celebration in the Australian Open qualifiers led to a shocking defeat against Nishesh Basavareddy. Misunderstanding the tiebreak rules, Ofner faltered after a commanding lead, allowing Basavareddy to stage a remarkable comeback, highlighting an emotional and unexpected twist in the match.
Sebastian Ofner experienced an unforgettable lesson in the rules of tennis after his premature celebration against Nishesh Basavareddy turned into a dramatic loss in the Australian Open qualifiers. Ofner appeared poised for victory with a 6-1 advantage in the final-set tiebreak against 20-year-old Basavareddy.
However, upon moving to a 7-1 lead, Ofner mistakenly believed he had won, not realizing the tiebreak required 10 points to secure victory. His realization of the error was evident, yet it fueled Basavareddy's resolve, sparking a remarkable turnaround.
Basavareddy seized the opportunity, winning eight of the next nine points to clinch victory 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(13-11). This comeback was particularly satisfying for the American, recalling his efforts as a wildcard against tennis legend Novak Djokovic in last year's tournament.
