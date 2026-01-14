Epic Turnaround: Basavareddy's Comeback Against Ofner

Sebastian Ofner experienced an unforgettable lesson in the rules of tennis after his premature celebration against Nishesh Basavareddy turned into a dramatic loss in the Australian Open qualifiers. Ofner appeared poised for victory with a 6-1 advantage in the final-set tiebreak against 20-year-old Basavareddy.

However, upon moving to a 7-1 lead, Ofner mistakenly believed he had won, not realizing the tiebreak required 10 points to secure victory. His realization of the error was evident, yet it fueled Basavareddy's resolve, sparking a remarkable turnaround.

Basavareddy seized the opportunity, winning eight of the next nine points to clinch victory 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(13-11). This comeback was particularly satisfying for the American, recalling his efforts as a wildcard against tennis legend Novak Djokovic in last year's tournament.