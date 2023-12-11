Left Menu

COP28: Norway gives $50 mln to Brazil Amazon fund as deforestation falls

As one of his first acts as Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reopened the Amazon Fund to protect the world's largest rainforest. But the fund can only receive donations when Brazil lowers deforestation.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:49 IST
COP28: Norway gives $50 mln to Brazil Amazon fund as deforestation falls

Norway said it would donate an additional $50 million to Brazil's Amazon Fund to promote conservation of its rainforest region, the Nordic country's first new donation since the fund was frozen by right-wing Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.

Brazil and Norway announced the donation at the United Nations COP28 climate change summit in Dubai. Deforestation is the largest source of Brazil's planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. As one of his first acts as Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reopened the Amazon Fund to protect the world's largest rainforest.

But the fund can only receive donations when Brazil lowers deforestation. Under Bolsonaro, forest destruction had hit a 15-year high. Lula has aggressively stepped up the enforcement of environmental laws since assuming, slashing deforestation rates.

Norway made the donation in recognition of deforestation falling by roughly 50% in the first 11 months of the Lula administration, Brazil's Environment Ministry said in a statement. "Brazil has a commitment to zero deforestation by 2030 and Norway's support is essential," Environment Minister Marina Silva said.

Bolsonaro's government had shuttered the Amazon Fund, citing unspecified irregularities with NGOs who received grants and providing no evidence. Norway is by far the fund's largest donor, having given about 3 billion reais ($606.13 million) before it was frozen.

Since Lula's government came into office, an additional 4 billion reais has been pledged to the fund with donors including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the European Union and Switzerland. ($1 = 4.9494 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023