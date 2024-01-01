Five more bodies found days after Russian strike on Kyiv
Five more bodies have been found under rubble after massive Russian air strikes on Kyiv three days ago, city authorities said on Monday, bringing the death toll in the Ukrainian capital from that attack to 28.
Ukraine had previously declared Monday a day of mourning for those killed in Friday's missile strikes, the deadliest single attack on Ukraine's capital of the nearly two-year-long war.
"Sincere condolences to all those who lost relatives and loved ones ... terrorists who kill civilians will never be forgiven for the blood spilled on Ukrainian soil," Kyiv's military governor Serhiy Popko wrote on Telegram.
