Special prayers performed at several temples in Kashmir to mark Ram temple consecration

Special prayers were performed at several temples, including the Shankaracharya temple here, in Kashmir on Monday to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The devotees from the minuscule Hindu population and the tourists visited the Shankaracharya temple on the Zabarwan hills here to participate in the special prayers organised for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said.

The prayers were followed by a langar for the devotees, they said.

Special prayers were also held at the Hanuman temple on the banks of Jhelum river in Amirakadal area of the city here. The temple has been decorated to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A havan was organised at the Sun temple at Mattan in Anantnag district to celebrate the consecration ceremony as the devotees prayed for return of complete normalcy in Kashmir.

''We have been performing havan here since last night and we pray to Lord Ram that brotherhood and communal harmony prevail between various communities in Kashmir as before 1990,'' the organiser of the special prayer said.

A special prayer is scheduled to be held later this evening at the historic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk area.

Thousands of lamps will be illuminated across the temples in Kashmir to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

