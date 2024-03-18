Seoul says North Korea fires missile toward the North's eastern waters

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's east coast on Monday morning, the South Korean military said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details, such as how far the weapon flew.

The launch happened days after the US and South Korean militaries ended their annual military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

It's the North's first known missile test since it carried out cruise missile launches in mid-February.

During the South Korea-US military drills that ended on Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a series of military training exercises involving tanks, artillery guns and paratroopers. But the North didn't perform any missile tests during its rivals' training.

The 11-day South Korean-US drills involved a computer-simulated command post training and 48 kinds of field exercises, twice the number conducted last year.

