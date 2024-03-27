Left Menu

Renault Nissan to launch four new products, expand product portfolio

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 17:13 IST
The Renault Nissan Alliance, a joint venture between automakers Japan-based Nissan and France headquartered Renault would launch four new products in the near future, a top official said here on Wednesday.

Renault Nissan Alliance Chairperson Jean-Dominique Senard said India is at the heart of the alliance and every part of car manufacturing happens at the India plant.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd is a joint venture company between Nissan and Renault in India and currently retails five products with two being sold under the Nissan platform and three with the Renault badge.

On a short visit to the city, Senard, flanked by Nissan Motor Corporation President and CEO Makoto Uchida and Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, said March 27th marks the 25th anniversary of the alliance in India.

''This is our first visit to India and India will continue to have a major role in our alliance. The alliance has invested USD 1.8 billion so far'', he told reporters.

''India is at the heart of the alliance and Tamil Nadu is chosen for is dynamism and the potential it offers'', he said.

According to company officials, the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd facility produces 2.7 million cars per year of which 1.2 million are shipped to over 100 countries.

The Chennai plant at Oragadam located about 45 kms from here, operating in two shifts, produces 480 cars per day.

