Left Menu

More than 600 villages depend on tankers amid water shortage in Marathwada

More than 600 villages and 178 hamlets are dependent on tankers amid water shortage in the Marathwada region, an official said on Friday. The region now has 979 tankers catering to the water needs of 637 villages and 178 hamlets, it stated.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:30 IST
More than 600 villages depend on tankers amid water shortage in Marathwada
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

More than 600 villages and 178 hamlets are dependent on tankers amid water shortage in the Marathwada region, an official said on Friday. According to a report from the revenue department, the number of villages dependent on water tankers has increased by 168 in the last 10 days. The region now has 979 tankers catering to the water needs of 637 villages and 178 hamlets, it stated. There is acute water scarcity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where 269 villages and 48 hamlets are dependent on tankers, followed by 201 villages and 55 hamlets in Jalna, and 122 villages and 75 hamlets in Beed, it said. Tankers are also ferrying water to 37 villages in Dharashiv and eight villages in Latur, the report said. As per the report, there were no tanker-dependent villages in Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024