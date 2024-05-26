Left Menu

Cyclone Remal Strikes: NDRF on Alert, Evacuation Underway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that disaster response agencies are on high alert as Cyclone Remal makes landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deployed to evacuate residents to safer areas, aiming for minimal casualties and damage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:35 IST
Cyclone Remal Strikes: NDRF on Alert, Evacuation Underway
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the disaster response agencies are working on a war footing and people are being evacuated to safer areas in view of cyclonic storm Remal which initiated its landfall process between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. Shah also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made adequate deployment to help people affected by the cyclone. He said the Modi government is committed to achieving minimum casualties in disasters.

''In the wake of the landfall of Cyclone Remal, spoke to concerned officials. Adequate deployment of NDRF has been made in all the areas where the cyclone may have an impact. People are being evacuated to safer areas, and the disaster response agencies are working on a war footing to ensure that lives and properties are protected,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.

The landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced on Sunday evening between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, the Met office said.

The landfall process of Remal, with its centre about 30 km from the coastline at 8.30 pm, will continue for about four hours, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024