Cyclone Remal Strikes: NDRF on Alert, Evacuation Underway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the disaster response agencies are working on a war footing and people are being evacuated to safer areas in view of cyclonic storm Remal which initiated its landfall process between the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. Shah also said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made adequate deployment to help people affected by the cyclone. He said the Modi government is committed to achieving minimum casualties in disasters.

''In the wake of the landfall of Cyclone Remal, spoke to concerned officials. Adequate deployment of NDRF has been made in all the areas where the cyclone may have an impact. People are being evacuated to safer areas, and the disaster response agencies are working on a war footing to ensure that lives and properties are protected,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.

The landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced on Sunday evening between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, the Met office said.

The landfall process of Remal, with its centre about 30 km from the coastline at 8.30 pm, will continue for about four hours, it said.

