UNICEF Mobilizes Rapid Response as Cyclone Remal Puts 8.4 Million at Risk in Bangladesh

As Cyclone Remal hits the coastal areas of Bangladesh, over 8.4 million people, including 3.2 million children, face significant health, nutrition, sanitation, and safety risks. Our thoughts go out to the children and their families at this critical moment as they endure the storm's impact.

From the information received to date, Bhola, Patuakhali, and Bagerhat have been the hardest hit, with many upazilas inundated by floodwaters.

UNICEF has been actively involved since the beginning, supporting the government's early warning efforts and ensuring a swift and effective response to address the cyclone's aftermath. UNICEF has prepositioned supplies, including water purification tablets, jerrycans, mobile toilets, hygiene and family kits, and more, in 35 warehouses across the country for distribution in the affected communities and shelters.

Additionally, UNICEF has two rapid response teams ready to be deployed to the most affected areas.

Through our initial response, UNICEF plans to reach people in the coastal region, including the Rohingya Camps and Cox’s Bazar. However, critical funding gaps remain across all sectors to meet the immediate needs of girls, women, and persons with disabilities.

UNICEF is working closely with the government and its partners to monitor the situation and ensure coordinated efforts to provide swift support and relief to those in need. Our priority is to protect the lives and well-being of the most vulnerable, particularly children, who are the most at risk during such disasters.

We remain committed to standing by the people of Bangladesh through this challenging time and providing all necessary assistance to help them survive and recover from the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.