Earthquake Strikes Myanmar-India Border, Shakes Region
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 84 km (52 miles).
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:02 IST
