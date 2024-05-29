Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Myanmar-India Border, Shakes Region

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 84 km (52 miles).

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:02 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 84 km (52 miles), GFZ said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

