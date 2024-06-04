Left Menu

Nepal Gears Up for Monsoon Threats: Massive Preparedness Plan Unveiled

The Nepalese government has announced that the monsoon season will arrive on June 13, impacting up to 1.8 million people. Consequently, the Home Ministry has launched the National Risk Minimisation and Preparedness Programme 2024, deploying 31,000 security personnel and keeping helicopters ready for emergency rescues.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:11 IST
The Nepalese government has announced the arrival of the monsoon season on June 13, expected to last until July 1, potentially affecting up to 1.8 million people due to rain-related incidents.

On Monday, the Home Ministry unveiled its National Risk Minimisation and Preparedness Programme 2024 to tackle the upcoming monsoon season.

According to the ministry's estimates, floods and landslides from the monsoon rain could affect 412,000 households and displace approximately 83,000 families. Around 18,000 families will require direct relief materials.

Dijan Bhattarai, the spokesperson for the National Disaster Risk Minimisation and Management Authority, emphasized the urgent need for preparedness.

The ministry plans to mobilize 31,000 security personnel, including over 10,000 Army personnel, to respond to the expected natural disasters. Additionally, the Nepal Army will keep helicopters ready in cities like Kathmandu, Pokhara, Itahari, Bharatpur, and Surkhet for rescue and relief operations.

Last year, disaster-related incidents led to 63 deaths, 69 injuries, and 30 missing persons. The government has urged residents in disaster-prone areas to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

