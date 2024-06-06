Left Menu

Chembur LPG Blast Injures Nine, Damages Nearby Shop

Nine individuals were injured following an LPG cylinder explosion that caused a fire in a house in Mumbai's Chembur area. The blast caused significant damage to the house and an adjacent shop. The victims, including minors and women, were transported to local hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 11:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, according to official reports. The blast, which occurred in a one-storey house on C G Gidwani Marg, resulted in a fire that caused significant damage to both the house and an adjacent shop.

The explosion happened at approximately 7:30 am when a woman attempted to light a gas stove, causing the already leaking LPG cylinder to explode. The intense blaze was soon extinguished, but not before eight people inside the house and one outside sustained injuries.

The victims included two minors and three women, who were all quickly transported to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. Four individuals suffered deep burn injuries while others received mild injuries. Another person was moved to Sion Hospital for further treatment. All injured parties are currently in stable condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

