Chembur LPG Blast Injures Nine, Damages Nearby Shop

Nine individuals were injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, according to official reports. The blast, which occurred in a one-storey house on C G Gidwani Marg, resulted in a fire that caused significant damage to both the house and an adjacent shop.

The explosion happened at approximately 7:30 am when a woman attempted to light a gas stove, causing the already leaking LPG cylinder to explode. The intense blaze was soon extinguished, but not before eight people inside the house and one outside sustained injuries.

The victims included two minors and three women, who were all quickly transported to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. Four individuals suffered deep burn injuries while others received mild injuries. Another person was moved to Sion Hospital for further treatment. All injured parties are currently in stable condition.

