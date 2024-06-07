Left Menu

Maritime Incident Near Yemen Sparks Investigation

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident occurring 27 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha. Authorities are currently investigating the situation. No further details have been released about the nature or cause of the incident.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday that it had received a report of an incident 27 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha and authorities were investigating.

