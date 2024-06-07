Left Menu

Sunita Williams' Historic Dance Aboard ISS on Starliner Flight

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams broke into an impromptu dance as she entered the International Space Station aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. Williams, 58, and her colleague Butch Wilmore made history as Starliner's first crew. The celebratory moment highlighted the achievements of these space pioneers.

In a historic moment, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams broke into an impromptu dance as she entered the International Space Station (ISS), aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. She, along with her colleague Butch Wilmore, received a traditional 'Bell Rings' welcome, marking the occasion with exuberant cheer.

Williams, aged 58, and Wilmore, 61, embarked on their third and first space missions respectively, cementing their places in history as the inaugural members aboard the Starliner to the ISS. A video shared by NASA captured Williams entering the docking area to loud applause, her joy evident as she performed a brief dance in zero gravity.

This mission underscores America's leadership in space exploration, as highlighted by Vice President Kamala Harris. Williams and Wilmore's journey marks a significant milestone for human spaceflight, and after spending approximately a week in orbit, they will return home aboard the Starliner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

