Sunita Williams' Historic Dance Aboard ISS on Starliner Flight

In a historic moment, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams broke into an impromptu dance as she entered the International Space Station (ISS), aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. She, along with her colleague Butch Wilmore, received a traditional 'Bell Rings' welcome, marking the occasion with exuberant cheer.

Williams, aged 58, and Wilmore, 61, embarked on their third and first space missions respectively, cementing their places in history as the inaugural members aboard the Starliner to the ISS. A video shared by NASA captured Williams entering the docking area to loud applause, her joy evident as she performed a brief dance in zero gravity.

This mission underscores America's leadership in space exploration, as highlighted by Vice President Kamala Harris. Williams and Wilmore's journey marks a significant milestone for human spaceflight, and after spending approximately a week in orbit, they will return home aboard the Starliner.

