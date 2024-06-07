Left Menu

Jewar MLA Advocates Village Development Amid Noida Airport Expansion

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh emphasized the development of villages alongside the Noida International Airport project during a meeting with local bureaucrats. He stressed the need to factor in farmers' requirements and sentiments in the land acquisition process. Key issues included uniform compensation and livelihood schemes for farmers.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:05 IST
In a crucial meeting with local bureaucrats, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh highlighted the importance of developing villages alongside the Noida International Airport project. Singh, who played a key role in negotiating the land acquisition for the airport, advocated for a balance between urban expansion and rural development.

The MLA emphasized the need to respect farmers' sentiments and ensure their current and future needs are addressed. He urged the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) to avoid acquiring populated areas and focus on employment-oriented schemes for the overall development of villages.

Key issues discussed included uniform compensation policies and ensuring the livelihood of farmers and their families. The YEIDA Chief assured Singh of taking farmer-friendly decisions. The airport, a public-private partnership project, is expected to open for flight operations by the end of the year.

