Delhi Sizzles at 46.6°C: Heatwave Triggers 'Orange' Alert

Delhi faced scorching temperatures, reaching a peak of 46.6 degrees Celsius in Narela, as reported by the India Meteorological Department on Monday. Other regions, including Najafgarh, Aya Nagar, Lodhi Road, and Palam, also reported soaring temperatures ranging from 43.8 to 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Throughout the day, the relative humidity fluctuated between 37 percent and 20 percent. The weather office forecasts clear skies and heatwave conditions, coupled with gusty winds at speeds between 25 to 35 kilometers per hour, for Tuesday.

In response to these extreme conditions, an 'orange' alert has been issued for Delhi. The maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be around 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

