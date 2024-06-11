Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Prepares Gandhi Sagar as New Cheetah Habitat

Madhya Pradesh has completed preparations at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, making it a new home for cheetahs. Following visits from Kenyan and South African teams, the sanctuary now houses prey animals relocated from other reserves. This project follows the successful introduction of cheetahs to Kuno National Park.

The Madhya Pradesh government has confirmed that the preparations at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary for the reintroduction of cheetahs are now complete, an official stated Tuesday.

Earlier on, delegations from Kenya and South Africa had inspected Gandhi Sagar to evaluate its suitability for cheetah habitation. According to the official, the state wildlife board meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, revealed the completion of these preparations.

Prey animals, essential for the cheetahs, were relocated from Kanha, Satpura, and Sanjay tiger reserves to Gandhi Sagar. This initiative follows the reintroduction of eight Namibian cheetahs to Kuno National Park in September 2022, with 12 more cheetahs arriving from South Africa in February 2023. However, the number has recently reduced to 26 following the death of a cub born to a female cheetah, Gamini. The chief minister also suggested exploring the introduction of rhinos and other endangered species into the Madhya Pradesh forests.

