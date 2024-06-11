Lightning Strikes Claim Lives of Two Farmers in Akola

In a tragic turn of events, two farmers lost their lives in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Akola district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The victims have been identified as 65-year-old Shaligram Dongre from Tiparala village and 30-year-old Shubham Tapre from Khaparwada village.

Dongre was reportedly struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree, whereas Tapre was hit in a field. Both cases of accidental deaths have been registered at Murtijapur rural police station.

