Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Claim Lives of Two Farmers in Akola

In Akola district of Maharashtra, lightning strikes killed two farmers in separate incidents on Tuesday evening. The victims, Shaligram Dongre and Shubham Tapre, were struck in different locations. Dongre was hit while under a tree, and Tapre was struck in a field. Authorities registered the cases as accidental deaths.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:29 IST
Lightning Strikes Claim Lives of Two Farmers in Akola
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two farmers lost their lives in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Akola district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The victims have been identified as 65-year-old Shaligram Dongre from Tiparala village and 30-year-old Shubham Tapre from Khaparwada village.

Dongre was reportedly struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree, whereas Tapre was hit in a field. Both cases of accidental deaths have been registered at Murtijapur rural police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024