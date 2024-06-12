Delhi to Bloom: Nine Lakh Tulips Set to Adorn the City
Delhi is set to witness a spectacular floral transformation with the plantation of over nine lakh tulips this upcoming flowering season. This initiative, led by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, aims to turn the National Capital into a 'City of Flowers', covering nearly 200 prominent locations across the city.
Delhi will transform into a floral wonderland with over nine lakh tulips adorning the city during the upcoming flowering season, as per Raj Niwas officials. This year's tulip plantation nearly doubles that of the winters of 2023 and significantly surpasses the numbers from 2022.
The increased floral initiative is spearheaded by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, who aims to convert the National Capital into a 'City of Flowers'. In a meeting chaired by Saxena, a detailed blueprint for sourcing and planting tulips was prepared. The gathering included various civic and horticulture department representatives.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be primary contributors, procuring 3.25 lakh and four lakh tulips, respectively. Other agencies will also purchase tulips from NDMC and DDA to meet their needs. Tulip bulbs are also being sourced from the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology in Palampur.
Prominent locations across the NDMC area, including Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, and Connaught Place, will feature multi-hued tulips. Tulips will also bloom around Parliament House to coincide with sessions. DDA plans to enhance various parks and recreational spots, including those along the Yamuna riverbed. The initiative aims to cover nearly 200 prominent locations, significantly up from last year's 65 spots.
