Left Menu

Delhi to Bloom: Nine Lakh Tulips Set to Adorn the City

Delhi is set to witness a spectacular floral transformation with the plantation of over nine lakh tulips this upcoming flowering season. This initiative, led by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, aims to turn the National Capital into a 'City of Flowers', covering nearly 200 prominent locations across the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:25 IST
Delhi to Bloom: Nine Lakh Tulips Set to Adorn the City
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi will transform into a floral wonderland with over nine lakh tulips adorning the city during the upcoming flowering season, as per Raj Niwas officials. This year's tulip plantation nearly doubles that of the winters of 2023 and significantly surpasses the numbers from 2022.

The increased floral initiative is spearheaded by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, who aims to convert the National Capital into a 'City of Flowers'. In a meeting chaired by Saxena, a detailed blueprint for sourcing and planting tulips was prepared. The gathering included various civic and horticulture department representatives.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be primary contributors, procuring 3.25 lakh and four lakh tulips, respectively. Other agencies will also purchase tulips from NDMC and DDA to meet their needs. Tulip bulbs are also being sourced from the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology in Palampur.

Prominent locations across the NDMC area, including Shanti Path, Talkatora Garden, and Connaught Place, will feature multi-hued tulips. Tulips will also bloom around Parliament House to coincide with sessions. DDA plans to enhance various parks and recreational spots, including those along the Yamuna riverbed. The initiative aims to cover nearly 200 prominent locations, significantly up from last year's 65 spots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024