Batla House Demolition Drive Continues in Delhi

In a determined effort to curb unauthorized constructions, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) executed a demolition drive for the second consecutive day in Batla House, southeast Delhi, officials reported on Wednesday.

The MCD's statement revealed that the demolition targeted at least four properties located on Muradi Road. This action forms part of a broader initiative to regulate unauthorized construction activities within the city.

Police forces were strategically deployed throughout the operation to ensure order and prevent any potential unrest. The demolition drive highlights the authorities' continued crackdown on illegal buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)