Batla House Demolition Drive Continues in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority conducted a second consecutive day of demolition in Batla House, targeting unauthorised constructions. As per MCD's statement, four properties on Muradi Road were affected. Police remained deployed to uphold law and order during the activities.

In a determined effort to curb unauthorized constructions, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) executed a demolition drive for the second consecutive day in Batla House, southeast Delhi, officials reported on Wednesday.

The MCD's statement revealed that the demolition targeted at least four properties located on Muradi Road. This action forms part of a broader initiative to regulate unauthorized construction activities within the city.

Police forces were strategically deployed throughout the operation to ensure order and prevent any potential unrest. The demolition drive highlights the authorities' continued crackdown on illegal buildings.

