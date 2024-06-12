Batla House Demolition Drive Continues in Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority conducted a second consecutive day of demolition in Batla House, targeting unauthorised constructions. As per MCD's statement, four properties on Muradi Road were affected. Police remained deployed to uphold law and order during the activities.
- Country:
- India
In a determined effort to curb unauthorized constructions, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) executed a demolition drive for the second consecutive day in Batla House, southeast Delhi, officials reported on Wednesday.
The MCD's statement revealed that the demolition targeted at least four properties located on Muradi Road. This action forms part of a broader initiative to regulate unauthorized construction activities within the city.
Police forces were strategically deployed throughout the operation to ensure order and prevent any potential unrest. The demolition drive highlights the authorities' continued crackdown on illegal buildings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nadda Criticizes Congress Over Reservation Policy at Kinnaur Rally
J-K police attach two Pak-based terror handlers' properties in Baramulla
BJP Chief Nadda Rallies Against Corruption, Hails Modi's Achievements
Congress wants to "rob" reservations from dalits, tribals and OBC...: JP Nadda
PM Modi changed definition of politics in 10 years with 'development' mission: BJP chief J P Nadda in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.