Devastating Blaze Engulfs Chandni Chowk Market

A major fire broke out in Chandni Chowk, North Delhi, destroying property worth crores. No injuries reported. Firefighters faced challenges due to narrow lanes. Operation is ongoing to douse the massive flames.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:16 IST
A devastating fire engulfed the historic Chandni Chowk area in North Delhi on Thursday, ravaging multiple shops and causing significant property damage. Officials confirmed no casualties were reported.

DFS chief Atul Garg stated that the fire started in Marwadi Katra on Nai Sadak at 5 pm, prompting the deployment of 14 fire tenders. As the blaze spread, an additional 26 vehicles were deployed to contain the fire.

Despite rigorous efforts, the narrow lanes presented added challenges. Hydraulic machines and water bowsers are currently being used to manage the situation. The main building has collapsed, and measures are being taken to prevent the fire from spreading further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

