Delhi's Bold Summer Action Plan to Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi government has announced an assertive summer action plan to tackle air pollution in the capital between June 15 and September 15, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

During a Thursday press conference, Rai detailed the 12-point plan which concentrates on initiatives such as tree plantation, dust pollution control, and solid waste management. 'Tree plantation will be a key focus, alongside other measures to enhance green cover,' Rai emphasized.

With the Air Quality Index fluctuating between 'moderate' and 'poor' in recent weeks, the government aims to implement immediate and long-term steps to improve air quality by 30 percent. These include anti-dust campaigns, industrial waste management, and the development of eco parks.

