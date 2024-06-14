Left Menu

Empowering Women in Science: 300 Female Scientists Secure Grants

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh announced that 300 women scientists will receive research grants over three years under the CSIR-ASPIRE scheme. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to promote ease of living through science and technology innovations. The CSIR-ASPIRE scheme received around 3,000 proposals, with 301 being approved.

In a significant move to bolster female presence in science, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh declared on Friday that 300 women scientists are set to receive research grants for three years under the CSIR-ASPIRE scheme.

Chairing a review meeting of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Singh emphasized that innovations in science and technology must empower citizens, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for ease of living.

Highlighting the government's commitment to support women scientists, Singh noted that around 3,000 proposals were received under the CSIR-ASPIRE scheme, out of which 301 were approved after comprehensive screening and independent reviews. Singh also directed the DSIR to advance and scale up the Seaweed Mission, focusing on its commercial cultivation to foster a sustainable green economy.

