Family Injured as Building Labeled Dangerous Collapses in Thane

A man and his two children were injured after the plaster of their apartment's ceiling fell on them in Thane, Maharashtra. The building, classified as dangerous, had not undergone the required structural audit. Local authorities are assessing the situation and injured are undergoing treatment.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his two minor children sustained injuries early Sunday when the ceiling plaster of their apartment fell on them in Thane city, Maharashtra. The incident, which took place around 3.30 am, occurred in a four-storey building on Mithbunder Road that had been marked 'dangerous' by civic authorities, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

The structure, aged between 30-35 years, houses 65 residents across 20 flats and is managed by an administrator from the co-operative department. Multiple flats in the building have developed cracks in their plaster and columns. Following the incident, local fire personnel and regional disaster management cell teams responded swiftly to clear the debris.

The injured residents—Pradeep Mohite (46) and his children, Yash (16) and Nidhi (12)—were hospitalized at Thane Civil Hospital. Despite a notice being issued for a structural audit and minor repairs, no actions were taken. Civic officials are now deliberating on future steps based on the building's current condition.

