Oil Spill Wrecks Havoc on Singapore's Southern Coastline, Threatens Wildlife

An oil spill caused by a dredger boat hitting a stationary cargo tanker has blackened part of Singapore's southern coastline, including the popular resort island of Sentosa, sparking concerns it may threaten marine wildlife as a clean-up operation was underway Sunday.

The Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima struck the Singaporean fuel supply ship Marine Honour on Friday, damaging the cargo tank on Marine Honour and leaking oil into the sea. Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority said in a statement late Saturday that the oil leak from the vessel had been contained and the oil that escaped from the damaged tanker had been treated with dispersants.

Due to the tidal current, the treated oil landed along shorelines including Sentosa and other southern islands, a nature reserve, and a public beach park. Sentosa, a major attraction housing one of Singapore's two casinos, golf courses, and Southeast Asia's only Universal Studios theme park, remains partially open as clean-up efforts continue. Authorities have deployed 18 crafts and laid close to 1,500 meters of container booms to trap the spill. Conservationists and biologists are actively monitoring the environmental damage, with local conservation group Marine Stewards reporting photos of dead fish, otters, and birds affected by the oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)