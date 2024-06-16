Delhi Lt. Governor Pushes for Swift Completion of Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan Projects

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has issued a directive to ensure the completion of ongoing projects worth more than Rs 364 crore under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan by August, according to Raj Niwas officials.

Chairing a review meeting with various agencies, including the DDA, MCD, and I&FC, Saxena emphasized the importance of strict monitoring and maintaining high standards in the execution of these projects. He reiterated that there should be no room for delays or quality compromises.

Launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with then minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Saxena on March 11, the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan encompasses 416 projects. These projects primarily focus on construction or renovation of community centers, village chaupals, crematoriums, panchayat ghars, sports infrastructure, road repairs, and illumination of dark spots.

