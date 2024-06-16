Left Menu

Delhi Lt. Governor Pushes for Swift Completion of Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan Projects

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena has mandated the completion of ongoing projects worth over Rs 364 crore under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan by August. In a review meeting, he instructed strict monitoring and quality checks. Projects involve renovations and new constructions across community centers, roads, and crematoriums.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:32 IST
Delhi Lt. Governor Pushes for Swift Completion of Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan Projects
VK Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has issued a directive to ensure the completion of ongoing projects worth more than Rs 364 crore under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan by August, according to Raj Niwas officials.

Chairing a review meeting with various agencies, including the DDA, MCD, and I&FC, Saxena emphasized the importance of strict monitoring and maintaining high standards in the execution of these projects. He reiterated that there should be no room for delays or quality compromises.

Launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with then minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Saxena on March 11, the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan encompasses 416 projects. These projects primarily focus on construction or renovation of community centers, village chaupals, crematoriums, panchayat ghars, sports infrastructure, road repairs, and illumination of dark spots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024