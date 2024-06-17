Left Menu

KBC Global Ltd Secures $20 Million Contract for East African Infrastructure

KBC Global Ltd has secured a significant subcontract worth $20 million from CRJE (EAST AFRICA) Ltd. The contract focuses on civil engineering and marks KBC's first major step in Africa’s infrastructure development. This achievement highlights KBC Global’s growing capabilities and commitment to contributing to Africa's infrastructure growth.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:09 IST
KBC Global Ltd Secures $20 Million Contract for East African Infrastructure
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

KBC Global Ltd, formerly known as Karda Construction Limited, has been awarded a substantial subcontract valued at approximately $20 million by CRJE (EAST AFRICA) Ltd. This notable development signifies KBC Global's first significant venture into Africa's infrastructure landscape.

The contract, secured through KBC Global's wholly-owned subsidiary, Karda International Infrastructure Limited of Kenya, focuses on the civil engineering segment of soft infrastructure. It underscores the company's expanding footprint and growing capabilities in international infrastructure development. This project serves as a critical milestone for KBC Global, representing their commitment to supporting Africa's ambitious growth and infrastructural goals.

CRJE boasts a rich history in African development, constructing railways and five-star hotels, and is a part of the China Railway Construction Group. Established in 2007, KBC Global has made significant strides within the real estate industry, specializing in residential and commercial developments. The company continues to expand its reach both domestically and internationally, recently converting bonds into equity shares and handing over multiple residential-cum-commercial units in Nashik, India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024