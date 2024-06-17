KBC Global Ltd Secures $20 Million Contract for East African Infrastructure

KBC Global Ltd, formerly known as Karda Construction Limited, has been awarded a substantial subcontract valued at approximately $20 million by CRJE (EAST AFRICA) Ltd. This notable development signifies KBC Global's first significant venture into Africa's infrastructure landscape.

The contract, secured through KBC Global's wholly-owned subsidiary, Karda International Infrastructure Limited of Kenya, focuses on the civil engineering segment of soft infrastructure. It underscores the company's expanding footprint and growing capabilities in international infrastructure development. This project serves as a critical milestone for KBC Global, representing their commitment to supporting Africa's ambitious growth and infrastructural goals.

CRJE boasts a rich history in African development, constructing railways and five-star hotels, and is a part of the China Railway Construction Group. Established in 2007, KBC Global has made significant strides within the real estate industry, specializing in residential and commercial developments. The company continues to expand its reach both domestically and internationally, recently converting bonds into equity shares and handing over multiple residential-cum-commercial units in Nashik, India.

